The International Luge Federation (ILF) have released their racing schedule for the 2018-2019 season, with nine World Cup events and a World Championships on the calendar as well as seven junior events.

The senior season will begin in Innsbruck in Austria on November 24 and will finish on February 24 in Sochi in Russia.

The junior season, meanwhile, will start in Park City in the United States on December 5 and finish on February 15 in Oberhof in Germany.

Both a senior and junior World Championships will also take place this season.

The post Olympic season will feature World Cup events in Innsbruck, Whistler, Calgary, Lake Placid, Koenigssee, Sigulda, Altenberg, Oberhof and Sochi ©Getty Images

The senior event will go ahead in Winterberg in Germany from January 25 to 27, while the Junior World Championships will start on February 1 in Innsbruck and finish the next day.

Whistler and Calgary in Canada, Lake Placid in the US and Segulda in Latvia are among the other places to host World Cup events on the senior circuit this year.

The junior tour, meanwhile, will also visit Calgary, St Moritz in Switzerland and Winterberg in Germany.

A full schedule of events for the new luge season can be found here.