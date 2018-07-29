Two bobsleigh Olympic champions have accepted coaching roles with the Chinese team.

Canada's Pierre Lueders and Germany's André Lange, the most successful Olympic bobsleigh pilot of all time, will both work with athletes in the Asian nation, according to Freies Wort.

China has little bobsleigh heritage but is desperate to change that before hosting the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022.

As a result, the country has started investing in top quality equipment and expert coaches from overseas.

Both Lueders and Lange worked for host nation South Korea at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in February.

China is looking to improve its bobsleigh pedigree ©Getty Images

Lueders helped the Korean four-man team to the silver medal while Lange switched sports to help with their luge programme.

In China, Lueders is set to serve as head coach.

He piloted Canada to two-man gold at the Nagano 1998 Olympics and is also a double world champion.

Lange won the Olympic two-man and four-man double at Turin 2006.

He also won four-man gold at Salt Lake City 2002 and the two-man title at Vancouver 2010.

In addition, he won four-man silver in Vancouver as well as winning eight world titles.