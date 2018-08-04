Poland claimed a 1-2 finish in the women's road race on the final day of the World University Cycling Championships in Portugal today.

It came in sweltering conditions where temperatures reached 37 degrees celsius.

Marta Lach and Karolina Sowa launched the decisive break midway through the 89.2 kilometres race and were over a minute clear of their rivals by the closing stages.

Lach sprinted clear to win the gold medal as both were awarded the same time of 2 hours 54min 57sec.

Jaqueline Dietrich of Germany took a distant bronze medal in 2:56:23.

The women's field prepare for the start in sweltering conditions ©WU Cycling

Adne van Engelen of The Netherlands won the men's race as temperatures rose even higher to 40 degrees.

It came in a 105km race around Braga, Póvoa de Lanhoso and Guimarães, with the finish line held near the University of Minho.

Jacob De Lange of The Netherlands completed another 1-2 as Australia's Liam Magennis took third.

Full results for the men's race have not yet been published.