Belgium’s Erno Mccrae claimed the cross-country mountain bike gold medal at the World University Cycling Championships in Guimarães.

Mccrae produced a strong performance in the Portuguese city, competing the course in a time of 1 hour 17min 04sec.

He was followed across the line by Krzysztof Lukasik of Poland, who finished two seconds adrift of the winning after the seven laps of the 4.3 kilometres course.

The podium was rounded off by the Czech Republic’s Martin Stošek, who finished in 1:17:44.

A total of 30 riders took to the start in the men’s competition.

The women’s competition featured 20 cyclists, with Germany’s Felicitas Geiger coming out on top.

She finished in a winning time of 1:02:42 in a four-lap event.

Lotte Rosanne Koopmans of The Netherlands earned a silver medal in 1:03:18.

The bronze medal was secured by Poland’s Gabriela Wojtyla, who clocked 1:05:05.

Germany’s Felicitas Geiger triumphed in the women's competition ©WUC Cycling 2018

Following the race there was a cultural night at the Braga Student’s Union Bar.

Participants were asked to bring a garment related to their country.

Tomorrow will be a day off.

It will allow athletes and representatives of the delegations present to have the opportunity to get to know more about the Minho region, one of the most emblematic of Portugal.

Friday (August 3), the penultimate day of competition, is due to feature the downhill race, consisting of a 1.28km section in the city of Fafe, in the Armil region.

The event will bid farewell to Braga on Saturday (August 4) with the road race and the Closing Ceremony.