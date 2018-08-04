Malaysia won two gold medals today as action continued at the World University Wushu Championship in Macau.

The nation triumphed in both men's events held on day three of competition at the Macau Forum.

Loh Choon How triumphed in the tailiquan event with a points tally of 9.47.

Chinese Taipei's Kuo Po-Chun was second with 9.40 points and Japan's Ryo Murakami third with 9.38.

Khaw Jun Lim then won the daoshu competition with 9.53 points to defeat Russia's Sergei Badrutdinov, second with 9.42, and Lin Yi-Zhe of Chinese Taipei, third with 9.23.

The event is the first-ever World University Championship in wushu ©WUC Wushu

Japan's Ayaka Honda was among the women's gold medallists today with quangshu division victory with a score of 9.40 points.

Malaysia's Cheah Aggie Ruey Shin was second with 9.29 points and Natalie Chriselda Tanasa of Indonesia third with 9.17.

Hong Kong's Mok Uen Ying Juanita took the day's other title with a score of 9.27 points to win the taijijian category.

Indonesia's Lituhayu Kamilia was second with 9.25 points and Ang Guat Lian of Brunei third with 9.05.

Action is due to continue tomorrow with finals in the sanda divisions.