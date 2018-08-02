China claimed the first two golds of the World University Wushu Championship by triumphing in the men's taijijian and women's taijiquan categories.

Jingshen Wang took top honours in the men's event in Macau after he was awarded a score of 9.53 for his routine.

Ka Seng Chong won a home silver medal with a score of 9.47 at the Macau Forum.

Bronze went to Hong Kong's Chung Hei Yeung on 9.45.

In the women's competition, Xiaohui Wang was China's gold medallist on 9.56.

Uen Ying Juanita Mok won silver on 9.55 for Hong Kong and Malaysia's Sydney Sy Xuan Chin bagged bronze on 9.30.

The event is the first-ever World University Championship in wushu ©WUC Wushu

Medals are set to be awarded tomorrow in the chanquan, nangun and and nandao categories.

Matches are also underway across the sanda weight categories.

Four men’s sanda categories are being contested, with athletes contesting either the 52, 60, 70 or 80 kilogram divisions.

There are also women’s 52kg and 60kg events.

Action will conclude on Sunday (August 5).