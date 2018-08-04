The men's football tournament for this year's Asian Games has faced several problems, leading to the draw having to be conducted three times ©Jakarta Palembang 2018

Another redraw for this year's Asian Games football tournament has been held following the withdrawal of Iraq from the competition.

The draw was conducted by the Asian Football Confederation on behalf of the Olympic Council of Asia and Jakarta Palembang 2018. 

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have now taken Iraq's place in Group C.

The redraw was the second time the group phase of the competition had to be amended after organisers had not included the UAE and Palestine in the original selection when it was conducted last month. 

The United Arab Emirates have now been moved into Group C for the Asian Games men's football tournament following another redraw after Iraq's withdrawal earlier this week ©AFC
The United Arab Emirates have now been moved into Group C for the Asian Games men's football tournament following another redraw after Iraq's withdrawal earlier this week ©AFC

China are now due to face the UAE, East Timor and Syria in Group C.

Iraq’s decision on Thursday (August 2) not to compete threw up further complications for Indonesian officials, leaving only three teams in their group while two other groups - featuring the late additions from the UAE and Palestine - contained five nations.

Squads at the Asian Games are made up of players aged 23 or under with coaches permitted to include three overage players.

The tournament is due to be staged in four cities in Indonesia and kick-off on August 10 - eight days before the official Opening Ceremony of the Games - and finish with the final on September 1 at the Pakansari Stadium in Cibinong.