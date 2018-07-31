Mary Moran, the current President of Calgary Economic Development, has been named as the chief executive of the Calgary 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic bid team.

She was introduced at a press event today at the Canada Olympic Park, which was used to stage the 1988 Winter Games in Calgary.

Moran is the first woman to be named head of a Canadian Olympic bid and to make time for her new role, she will take a leave of absence from her position at Calgary Economic Development.

She is now in charge of promoting Calgary's ambitions to host the Games in 2026 as no official bid has been submitted yet to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

A referendum is scheduled for later this year to gauge public opinion for hosting the Winter Olympics once again.

No prospective Olympic city has won such a vote since Oslo in 2013, although that bid for the 2022 Games eventually collapsed anyway a year later.

Moreover, there are reportedly tensions between the City Council and Federal Government, regarding a supposed lack of commitment from the latter to fund the bid.

According to Calgary media, Councillor Diane Colley-Urquhart sent a warning message to both the Federal and Provincial Governments, in remarks shortly after a council meeting.

She said: "If they are interested and serious about Calgary being committed to this process, then now's the time for them to step up in a timely manner and respond to many of the things that we need answers to."

A Council vote on whether to continue the bid is scheduled for September 10.

Graz in Austria has already withdrawn their interest in hosting the Games due to a lack of Government support and Sion in Switzerland backed out when the city lost a referendum.

The announcement on Moran comes just one day after Calgary City Council voted to release a further CAD$5.1 million ($3.9 million/£3 million/€3.4 million) in funding.

Meanwhile the Calgary bid team has already named the first 16 members of its 20 member board of directors, with Scott Hutcheson made chair.

The IOC is expected to publish a list of preferred candidates in October.

Last week IOC executive director Christophe Dubi visited Calgary in an attempt to encourage the city to bid for the Games.