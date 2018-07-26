Guardian Group has extended its backing of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) for a 17th year.

The financial services company presented a cheque for TTD200,000 (£23,000/$30,000/€25,000) to the governing body at its headquarters in Westmoorings.

TTOC's athlete welfare and preparation fund is the beneficiary of the tie-up between the two parties.

This fund gives athletes support and financial assistance as they prepare for events such as the Olympic Games.

The link-up assists Trinidad and Tobago's athletes in their preparations ©Getty Images

Brian Lewis, the TTOC President, said he was "extremely grateful to Guardian Group for its continued support to the national athletes' journey and well-being".

Guardian Group corporate communications officer Sintra Surjbally added: "The partnership has allowed many athletes the opportunity to train, recover and compete.

"Our continuous commitment to this programme is testament to one of our guiding philosophies, which is to nurture and develop sport in Trinidad and Tobago and the region at large."