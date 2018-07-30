Vienna, host of last year’s Beach Volleyball World Championships in sweltering conditions, plays it again this week as it stages the last men’s and women’s qualifying tournament for the Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals.

Qualifying action is due to start in the Donauinsel arena tomorrow.

The A1 Vienna Major marks the 21st men’s and 17th women’s International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) World Tour event in Austria.

In June, Baden staged an event at which local favorites Clemens Doppler and Alexander Horst captured the men’s title and Teresa Mersmann and Cinja Tillmann of Germany topped the women’s podium.

Doppler and Horst, two-time Olympians and partners since 2012, are hoping to continue success on their sand in Vienna, having finished as silver medallist there at the World Championships.

Action from last year's men's gold medal match at the Beach Volleyball World Championships in Vienna, which this week hosts the final qualifying tournament for the FIVB World Tour Finals ©FIVB

Mersmann and Tillmann are also on a streak as the Germans captured their second FIVB World Tour gold medal yesterday in Japan by defeating Finland’s Taru Lahti and Anniina Parkkinen in the Tokyo Open final.

Mersmann and Tillmann’s Baden triumph marked the third-straight gold medal finish for a German women’s team in Austria as reigning Olympic and world champions Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst captured back-to-back titles in Klagenfurt in 2016 and were victorious here last year at the Vienna worlds.

Brazilian men’s teams have captured 11 of the previous 20 men’s gold medals in Austria highlighted by Evandro Goncalves and Andre Loyola’s World Championship win last August over Doppler and Horst.

The Brazilian pair will be competing in Vienna this week with different partners as Evandro is playing with Vitor Felipe and Loyola with Alison Cerutti as they seek to earn valuable qualifying points for the Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals, due to be held in Hamburg from August 14 until 19.