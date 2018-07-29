Moscow will host next year's European Beach Volleyball Championships, it has been announced.

The European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) announced the Russian capital as hosts of the event following the conclusion of the 2018 edition in The Netherlands.

The decision from the CEV could attract the attention of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) owing to the ongoing non-compliance of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

WADA rules urge organisers of major events to "accept bids for World Championships and other International Events only from countries where the Government has ratified, accepted, approved or acceded to the UNESCO Convention and the National Olympic Committee and National Anti-Doping Organisation are in compliance with the Code".

RUSADA has been non-compliant with the Code since November 2015 following the state-sponsored doping scandal.

insidethegames has been told that WADA is currently looking at the CEV decision to award Moscow the event.

It has not yet been confirmed if Russia was the only bidder for next year's European Championships or if there were alternative candidates.

The 2019 competition is due to be held at a purpose-built venue close to the iconic Luzhniki Stadium.

"With their proven record of accomplishment in organising top volleyball events, we are confident that the 2019 CEV Beach Volleyball European Championship in Russia will be a truly remarkable event, which will further increase the popularity of the sport all across Europe," CEV President Aleksandar Boričić said.

Russia has previously staged the tournament on three occasions.

Moscow hosted the CEV's flagship beach volleyball competition back in 2005, while the 2009 edition took place in Sochi.

"I am proud to say that Russia will host the 2019 Beach Volleyball European Championships," said Stanislav Shevchenko, President of the Russian Volleyball Federation.

"It is a great opportunity for Russian sports to organise this event.

"I want to express our gratitude to the CEV for their trust.

"We, as organisers, have great experience in holding international tournaments in volleyball and beach volleyball and I am confident that the tournament will be held at a very high level with tremendous support from the audience."