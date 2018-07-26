The International Land and Sand Yachting Federation (FISLY) has been given observer status by the Global Association of International Sports Federation (GAISF).

It means the Belgian-based Federation will be given guidance on how to become a full member, such as how to become compliant with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations and how to gain recognition from its respective National Olympic Committee or sports authority.

Federations on the observer programme are also able to attend the annual GAISF forum and General Assembly, though they have no right to vote.

FISLY President Alan Watson claimed they are "delighted" to have been added to the programme.

The Federation promote sand and land yachting and, according to their official website, currently have four members in Belgium, Germany, Great Britain and Ireland.

The 52nd edition of the European Landsailing Championships were held in England and Ireland last year ©GAISF

"We are honoured that work carried out over the past decades by previous and current FISLY members is being recognised for its contribution to the sport of land sailing through the acceptance by GAISF," Watson added.

"The importance for FISLY of obtaining GAISF recognition cannot be understated in our quest for further sustainable growth, it has long been a FISLY objective."

FISLY was founded in 1962 and becomes the 10th International Federation to join the GAISF observer programme.

At this year's GAISF General Assembly in Bangkok in Thailand, the World Armwrestling Federation became the first international governing body to progress from observer status to a full member.