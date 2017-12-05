The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) has been suspended by the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) for failing to pay money owed to the umbrella organisation for "anti-doping services".

GAISF President Patrick Baumann confirmed to insidethegames that the IFAF were temporarily excluded from the organisation as they are €34,877 (£30,667/$41,260) in arrears.

According to a leaked letter, published by the website American Football International and the authenticity of which has been confirmed by the GAISF, the money is for anti-doping services provided by the umbrella body.

It covers the period from 2016-2017 and the IFAF, which remains embroiled in an ongoing governance dispute, have reportedly been sent as many as 11 invoices for the payment in that time.

The suspension, which could have drastic consequences for the IFAF and for the sport worldwide, will remain in place at least until the money owed is paid.

The issue is set to be put forward to next year's GAISF General Assembly, due to be held as part of SportAccord Convention in Bangkok in April.

The difficulty in receiving the payment has been compounded by the impasse at the troubled IFAF after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled Tommy Wiking should cease and desist from acting as and referring to himself as President.

Tommy Wiking, left, was recently told he should cease and desist from calling himself IFAF President by the CAS ©IFAF

The CAS found that Sweden's Wiking did indeed resign from his role back in 2015 and is therefore not the legitimate President.

A separate faction within the Federation, IFAF New York - named after the place where the rival group staged their own Congress in September of last year - are seemingly now in charge of the running of the governing body following the CAS' partial decision.

American Football International reported that the letter from GAISF informing them of their suspension was addressed to both the IFAF New York and IFAF Paris, led by Wiking and which has always claimed to be the true International Federation for the sport.

"We definitely would like to see IFAF unified but this debt needs to be settled," GAISF head of administration Philippe Gueisbuhler told American Football International.

"This is not a step we take lightly.

"We hope a solution can be found.

"It is important for the sake of the sport, that IFAF come together and resolve this matter."

insidethegames has contacted the IFAF for a comment.