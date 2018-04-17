Governing bodies representing athletics and golf are each due to rejoin the Global Association of International Sport Federations (GAISF) at the body's General Assembly here on Friday (April 20).

The two were among those to formally leave the organisation in 2015 as tensions grew between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the body, then known as SportAccord, under its former President Marius Vizer.

Both the International Golf Federation (IGF) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) completely left along with bodies representing shooting and rowing.

Many others temporarily suspended their membership pending Vizer's departure later in 2015.

The International Shooting Sport Federation and the International Rowing Federation each rejoined the rebranded organisation under its new and more IOC-friendly President Patrick Baumann at last year's General Assembly in Aarhus in Denmark.

The IGF made clear earlier this year that it would like to follow suit.

"The IGF has reapplied to GAISF for readmission and are hopeful for this to be ratified during its next General Assembly," IGF executive director Antony Scanlon told insidethegames.

A more cautious approach was taken by the IAAF, who merely said discussions were ongoing.

Members from @ASOIFSummerIFs also met this afternoon to talk about showcasing International Federations at events, athlete welfare and emerging multi sports events. #GAISF members and stakeholders holding productive discussions to shape the future of #sport — Patrick Baumann (@GAISF_President) April 16, 2018

But GAISF has now confirmed that the two will be joining as well as the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), whose President Andrew Parsons is here at the SportAccord Summit.

"GAISF’s membership is again complete with the return of the IPC, IGF and IAAF," said a statement.

"At the General Assembly, members will be asked to approve the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) for full GAISF membership.

"This is a significant development as WAF was among the first group of federations granted observer status last year and approval would mean they become the first to meet the criteria necessary to complete the journey from observer to member.

"It would be a significant achievement and one which sends out a clear signal that the system developed by our Membership Commission is not only open and transparent but effective and that federations which are focused and work hard with our assistance can achieve their membership goals.

"Members will also be asked to approve applications for associate membership from the World Union of Olympic Sports Cities and the World Federation of Sporting Goods Industries, both of which are known actors in the world of sport."

A new statute proposal to promote female sport is also due to be put forward to the General Assembly.

"GAISF encourages and supports the promotion of women in sport at all levels and in all structures with a view to implementing the principle of equality of men and women," the proposed revision to article 3.2 reads.