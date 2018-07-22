South Korea’s Jang Woojin has made history by becoming the first player to win three different titles at the same International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Platinum World Tour Event.

The 22-year-old won the mixed doubles, men’s doubles and men’s singles at the Shinhan Korea Open in Deajeon, a feat never achieved before.

Even prior to his wins in the men’s doubles and singles, Woojin had already become a part of table tennis history by winning the mixed doubles alongside North Korea’s Cha Syo Him at the Chungmu Sports Arena.

No unified Korean team had ever won a ITTF World Tour title before that achievement yesterday.

International Olympic Committee member and South Korean table tennis Olympic gold medallist Ryu Seung-Min claimed that achievement alone was historic.

"I hope this historical moment can be continued in the future," he said.

"We had a tripartite agreement with ITTF, North Korea, and South Korea on 21 July 2018.

"With the support from the ITTF Foundation, we all agree to form unified teams in Austrian Open and Swedish Open."

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-In released a statement saying he "applauds" Woojin and Syo Him’s doubles achievement.

Woojin did not want to settle for just that achievement, though.

Today beat China’s Liang Jingkun comfortably in the men’s singles 11-8, 11-9, 11-7, 11-3 and then seized the men’s doubles title too by beating Hong Kong’s Ho Kwan Kit and Wong Chun Ting 11-8, 19-17, 9-11, 11-9 alongside partner Lim Jonghoon.

"I never thought that I would be able to win all three titles but here I am now and I am very glad about all the fans who cheered for me," Woojin said.

"I believe the Korea Open is a great opportunity for all table tennis fans to enjoy."

The men were not the only people in action today, however, as Chinese players dominated the women's events.

The women’s singles final also took place, which was won by Zhu Yuling from China.

She beat her compatriot Chen Meng 11-4, 7-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-9.

The women’s doubles final also went ahead, with a total role reversal taking place after the singles final.

In the doubles Meng and her partner Ding Ning beat Yuling and her partner Wang Manyu, 14-12, 9-11, 11-9, 13-11.