The unified Korean pairs have officially made their debut at the 2018 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Korea Open, where the main draws started today in Daejeon.

North and South Korea agreed to form joint teams in the men's, women's and mixed doubles competitions at the World Tour Platinum event, as part of the ITTF Foundation's "Ping Pong Diplomacy" programme which promotes solidarity through the sport.

The mixed doubles pair of Jang Woojin from the South and Cha Hyo Sim from the North won their round-of-16 match at the Chungmu Sports Arena, beating the number two seeds Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem from Hong Kong, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8.

It was the most impressive performance from a unified Korean team today at the Chungmu Sport Arena in the South.

"At first I was quite nervous and did not do as well as I hoped," Jang said afterwards.

"Hyo Sim encouraged me and helped by taking the lead.

Jang Woojin and Cha Hyo Sim in the mixed doubles were one of the two unified pairs to win today ©Getty Images

"It helped me relax and I managed to play better after that.

"It was nice playing with her as a team."

Another unified team to win today were Lee Sangsu and Pak Sin Hyok, who beat Patrick Baum and Keinath Thomas of Germany, 11-4, 11-5, 11-4 in the men's doubles.

It was not such a good day for the rest of the unified teams, however.

Kim Song I and Suh Hyowon fell to China's Wang Manyu and Zhu Yuling, in the women's doubles.

That match finished 12-10, 5-11, 11-3, 10-12, 9-11, while in the mixed doubles Choe II and Yoo Eunchong lost to the South Korean pairing of Lee Sangsu and Jeon Jihee.