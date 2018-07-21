The unified Korean pair of Jang Woojin and Cha Hyo Sim have created history by winning the mixed doubles title at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Shinhan Korea Open in Daejeon.

Woojin from the South and Hyo Sim from the North had never played together before prior to this Platinum World Tour competition but still managed to take the win in the final 5-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-8 against China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha.

A 6,000 strong crowd cheered their every point in the Chungmu Sports Arena, with Woojin afterwards admitting he was"very nervous" during the match.

"I felt like we need to win this game and I am very happy we have done so," he said.

"I never had much opportunities where I had goosebumps while playing table tennis but this was one of them, I would like to thank the fans for coming out to cheer for us.

"Thank you for the victory."

Jang Woojin and Cha Hyo Sim were paired together in Daejeon as part of an ongoing "ping pong diplomacy" campaign to promote peace on the Korean peninsula ©An Sungho

The mixed doubles event is due to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Woojin and Hyo Sin are now only the third pair to win an ITTF World Tour mixed doubles title after the category's debut in China.

The two were paired together in Daejeon as part of an ongoing campaign to promote peace on the Korean peninsula through table tennis.

In total four unified Korean doubles teams have taken part in the competition, with Woojin and Hyo Sin the only pair to make a final.

