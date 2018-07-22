The inaugural World University Muaythai Championship is due to begin in Pattaya tomorrow with around 275 athletes from 38 countries set to compete in the event.

A temporary venue inside the Thai resort city’s Hard Rock Hotel will play host to seven days of competition.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow with the Closing Ceremony being held next Sunday (July 29).

Muaythai officially entered the programme of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Championships (WUCs) in 2015.

Action is due to take place across seven days ©WUC Muaythai 2018

"By taking part in the FISU World University Muaythai Championship, you will be contributing to a record-equalling programme of events across 34 different sports, some of them new to FISU," Oleg Matytsin, the President of FISU, said.

"None of these events would be possible without the gracious generosity of the hosts, and I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the National University Sports Federation of Thailand and the organisers for their excellent efforts."

Professor Bundhit Eua-arpor, President of the University Sports Board of Thailand, added: "I strongly believe that the young athletes and all participants involved in the WUC will have many great experiences during this competition, especially, the kindness of Chonburi people.

"This is a great opportunity for not only participating in the game but also experiencing the multi-cultural environment in Pattaya, one of the most beautiful cities in Thailand."