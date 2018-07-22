Erin Hamlin, the United States' flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony of this year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, has announced that she plans to run in the New York City Marathon on November 4.

Hamlin retired after Pyeongchang 2018 where she became the first American to win an Olympic medal in luge, taking the bronze medal.

The 31-year-old, a two-time world champion, will run the world's marathon marathon to help raise funds for the Women's Sports Foundation, NBC reported.

She will be joined by Marlen Esparza, who at London 2012 claimed a bronze in the flyweight division, making her the first American female boxer to win an Olympic medal.

It will be first time that Hamlin has run a marathon.

My “runs” look [& feel] much different these days!! I’m proud & excited to be running @nycmarathon for #TeamWSF! Please consider donating to support grls & women in sport while I take on my new challenging adventure! https://t.co/nskGkyGo42 #TCSNYCMarathon #WomensSportsFoundation pic.twitter.com/LUD0lUCSYG — Erin Hamlin (@erinhamlin) July 19, 2018

"Being challenged in sport is something I am very familiar with," Hamlin told Team USA.

"Long distance running is something I most certainly am not!!

"It will be difficult, mentally and physically daunting, but a way to test my abilities in a sport so far out of my comfort zone."

The most noteworthy performance by an American Winter Olympian at the New York City Marathon was in 2014 when Billy Demong, the US flag bearer for the Closing Ceremony of Vancouver 2010 and America's only Nordic combined champion, finished in 2 hours 33min 05sec.