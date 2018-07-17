Guam were crowned team spearfishing champions on the second day of competition at the 2018 Micronesian Games in Yap.

With Michael Generaux having won the individual title yesterday, Guam were likely to be the team to beat.

Their team achieved a total of 241.5 pounds of fish at the end of competition by White Bird Island.

Pohnpei and Yap, two of the four states from the Federated States of Micronesia, completed the top three.

Pohnpei’s silver medal saw Taylor Paul add to the bronze medal he claimed in the individual event.

The event brought an end to spearfishing competition at the Games ©2018 Micronesian Games

Spearfishing was the first sport to conclude at the Games which are taking place until July 27.

Sports on the programme include men's baseball, basketball, volleyball, beach volleyball, football, athletics, table tennis and weightlifting.

Wrestling, va'a canoe and open water swimming also feature, alongside the "Micro All Around".

The All Around contains a swim/dive/run event, spear throwing, coconut tree climbing and coconut husking and grating.