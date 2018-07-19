The Australian Olympic Committee have presented 85 students with the Pierre de Coubertin Award in recognition of their outstanding sportsmanship and overall dedication to pursuing excellence.

Olympians who attended the Awards named after the founder of the modern Olympic Games included race walk champion Jared Tallent and Pyeongchang 2018 snowboard silver medallist Jarryd Hughes.

Each of the athletes who attended the event shared with the students their own Olympic journey and personal story and answered questions about their individual experiences.

The students also had the chance to show off their best fighting moves in a boxing class taught by Shelley Watts, the 2014 Commonwealth Games lightweight gold medallist.

"The tips to be successful across all platforms are the same," Watts said.

"I believe to be successful, you need to believe in yourself, be willing to work hard, show respect and be disciplined and willing to deal with sacrifices and setbacks.

"If you can do these things, success will be inevitable in any arena.

Hughes told students the most important value to have is to compete fairly.

"Sportsmanship is the biggest Olympic value that I always cherish," he said.

"What happens on the field, as long as you can walk away as friends, knowing you gave it your all and enjoying every moment of it."

Among those honoured was student and hockey player Sarah Askey.

"It’s not just about my ability as a player but also what I stand for which is something I try and pride myself on the hockey field, just making a difference for other people and being a role model for others," she said.

"There’s been a lot of disappointment, but it’s just working through that really.

"Their hard work and what they put into their sport is just crazy, and what they do for it makes you really think about the effort they have to put in."