Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) chief executive Matt Carroll has warned sport in the country will suffer after the Government confirmed there would not be any additional high-performance funding in its Federal Budget for 2018 to 2019.

The AOC welcomed measures to increase sports participation among children and older Australians, as well as grants for local clubs to improve their facilities.

But the organisation criticised the Government for not going far enough with the budget and said they were "missing an opportunity" by failing to increase funding given to Olympic sport in the country.

Carroll claimed directly funding national sport organisations "doesn't take a lot of money in the context of a Federal budget".

"We are concerned about where sport funding is heading for the long term and we believe this budget was the opportunity for appropriately funded sport to play its role," said the AOC chief executive.

"We certainly welcome the extension to the Sporting Schools Programme of AUD$41.7 million (£23 million/$31 million/€26 million) and the allocation of AUD$29.7 million (£16 million/$22 million/€19 million) for community sporting infrastructure grants.

"But in reality there is not really a lot of new money involved and that will be felt by the individual sports."

The AOC chief executive claimed the Government were missing an opportunity by not funding more Olympic sport in the country ©Getty Images

Carroll added: "Looking at the forward estimates, the funding falls away very quickly.

"While the AOC itself doesn't seek nor receive Federal Government funds for our community sport activities or to send Australian teams to Olympic Games, the individual sports within the Olympic Movement, if properly funded, can make an enormous contribution to health and community outcomes."

Carroll also admitted the AOC were frustrated that the eagerly awaited details of high-performance funding to accompany the Government's national sports plan had not yet been released.

"That's the missing piece right now," he added.

"Clearly, we are hoping the Government will send a strong message that it is committed to high performance success which in turns drives participation at the grass roots.

"It's a virtuous circle."