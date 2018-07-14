Norway's Anders Berntsen Mol and Christian Sandlie Sørum have become the youngest-ever duo to win a Beach Volleyball Major Series event after beating Spain's Pablo Herrera and Adrián Gavira in the men's final in Gstaad in Switzerland today.

Mol and Sørum, aged 21 and 22 respectively, triumphed 21-18, 21-12 to secure the iconic cowbells at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB)-organised event at the Gstaad Arena.

"This whole week has been a fairytale for us," Sørum said.

"It was a dream to win and take the cowbells home and I can't believe we did it.

"It's unreal."

The pair clinched a first World Tour title for their country since July 1998, when Vegard Høidalen and Jørre Kjemperud prevailed in Germany's capital Berlin.

"It's been too long since a Norwegian team has been at the top," Mol added.

"We're just so happy to take our country back there."

Mol and Sørum had earlier beaten the United States' Taylor Crabb and Jacob Gibb 17-21, 23-21, 16-14 in the semi-finals.

The Spanish team, competing in their 100th World Tour tournament together, defeated Italy's Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai 30-28, 21-18 in the other last-four encounter.

The bronze medal match saw Lupo and Nicolai overcome Crabb and Gibb 17-21, 21-16, 20-18.

It secured the Italians their second medal in the 2018 Major Series following a silver in Fort Lauderdale in March.

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan are one of two Canadian pairings through to the women's semi-finals ©FIVB

In the women’s event, the Canadian pairings of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan and Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson are on track to meet in the final after posting last-eight wins today.

Two-time winners on the FIVB circuit, top-seeded Humana-Paredes and Pavan advanced to their second-straight semi-final in Gstaad and 10th overall by beating the US's Alexandra Klineman and April Ross 21-15, 21-15.

The second-seeded Bansley and Wilkerson reached the penultimate round with a 21-15, 21-18 win over Czech Republic’s Barbora Hermannová and Marketa Slukova.

Awaiting Humana-Paredes and Pavan in the last four are Brazil’s Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Santos Lisboa, who advanced to their 10th FIVB semi-final in 17 World Tour events by defeating the US's Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman 20-22, 21-15, 15-7.

Standing between Bansley and Wilkerson and a place in the final are defending champions Chantal Laboureur and Julia Sude of Germany.

Laboureur and Sude advanced to their 12th FIVB semi-final in 56 World Tour starts by overcoming Japan’s Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakami 28-26, 21-11.

The women’s semi-finals are due to take place tomorrow.

They will be immediately followed by the medal matches.