Gstaad in Switzerland will host the second leg of this season's Beach Volleyball Major Series from tomorrow.

The competition has attracted some of the world's top pairings and follows the opening Major Series tournament in Fort Lauderdale in the United States in February and March.

In the men's draw, Poland's ranking leaders Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak will be among the teams expected to challenge.

They can expect competition, however, from the likes of Brazil's 2017 world champions Evandro Goncalves and Vitor Felipe and home Swiss favourites Adrian Heidrich and Mirco Gerson.

Julia Sude and Chantal Laboureur top the women's rankings ©Getty Images

In the women's event, Germans Julia Sude and Chantal Laboureur will compete after reaching the top of the world rankings for the first time last week.

Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson, who have won three of their last four tournaments, will also be a threat, while Tanja Hüberli and Nina Betschart will fly the flag for hosts Switzerland.

Men's and women's qualification will begin the tournament tomorrow, before pool play starts on Wednesday (July 11).

The men's gold medal match is scheduled for July 14 with the women's a day later.