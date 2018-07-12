Defending champions Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena battled into the second round of the Beach Volleyball Major Series event in Gstaad in Switzerland today.

The American duo saw a 19-match winning run come to an end at the International Volleyball Federation-organised event at the Gstaad Arena.

They lost their final Pool E match 24-22, 17-21, 13-15 to their compatriots Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb.

The result saw Dalhausser and Lucena end second in the pool to force them into a first round match, while Crabb and Gibb picked up the bye into round two.

Dalhausser and Lucena responded from their loss by winning their first round tie 21-12, 21-14 against Theo Brunner and John Hyden.

They are now set to face Mirco Gerson and Adrian Heidrich of Switzerland tomorrow, with both teams eyeing a quarter-final spot.

The most dramatic first round match saw The Netherlands' Jasper Bouter and Christiaan Varenhorst battle past Venezuela's Carlos Rangel and Jose Gregorio Gomez.

The duo came from a set down to win 19-21, 21-19, 25-23 in a thrilling contest.

Their reward is a clash with Crabb and Gibb.

Australia’s Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy won both their pool matches today ©FIVB

Australia’s Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy progressed to the second round of the women’s competition.

The pairing, winners at the Espinho Open in Portugal last week, claimed two pool wins today.

They first beat qualifiers Azusa Futami and Akiko Hasegawa of Japan 21-11, 21-13, before overcoming Carolina Horta and Taiana Lima of Brazil.

The pool stage will conclude tomorrow, with the first and second rounds then set to take place.

The men's gold medal match is scheduled for July 14 with the women's a day later.