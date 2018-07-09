Nanjing is set to host the Beach Volleyball Under-19 World Championships, with action scheduled to take place in the Chinese city over six days.

It will be the 15th edition of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) competition.

The event was held annually until 2014, but has been organised every two years since.

Competition will begin tomorrow with several pairings seeking to secure qualification to the main draw of both the men's and women's events.

A total of 21 parings will be in men's qualifying action, as they seek to join the 28 already qualified teams in the main draw.

There will be 14 teams in women's competition tomorrow, with a further 28 not having to go through the qualification process.

Brazil will hope to repeat their success from the 2016 tournament, which took place in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Their pairing of Renato Lima de Carvalho and Rafael Mendonca de Quiero were crowned winners of the men's event.

Competition will take place over six days ©FIVB

Duda Lisboa and Victoria Lopes replicated their compatriots' achievement by claiming the women's title.

The main draw will take place until July 13, with teams vying for places in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Both the quarter and semi-finals will take place the following day.

The Championships will conclude with the gold and bronze medal matches on July 15.

The FIVB believe the tournament provides upcoming players with an opportunity to gain international experience.