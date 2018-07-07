Fifth-seeded Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho of Australia took the gold medal in the women’s event at the Espinho Open in Portugal – the latest 4-star stop on the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Beach Volleyball World Tour.

They beat fourth seeds Maria Antonelli and Carolina Solberg Salgado 23-21-, 21-17 to earn their fourth gold of the World Tour season.

Of the eight events they have played so far since the season started in October they also have one third-place podium finish.

The Brazilian pair, meanwhile, have earned one gold and now three silvers during this year’s Tour.

German pairing of Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler will contest their first FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour semi-final in Portugal tomorrow when they take on Latvia’s Janis Smedins and Aleksandrs Samoilovs ©FIVB

Clancy and Artacho advanced to the final with a 17-21, 21-13, 15-11 win over the United States pairing of Sarah Hughes and Summer Ross, while the Brazilians beat Poland’s Kinga Kolosinska and Katazyna Kociolek 21-10, 18-21, 15-12.

Meanwhile another Brazilian finalist is guaranteed in tomorrow’s conclusion of the men’s event, where the first semi-final will be played between compatriots Vitor Felipe and Evandro Oliveira, and Ricardo Santos and Gustavo Carvalhaes.

The winners will meet the winners of the match between Latvia’s Janis Smedins and Aleksandrs Samoilovs, and Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler from Germany.