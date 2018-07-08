Many aspiring Tokyo 2020 sailors are starting a two-year countdown by contesting the 2018 49er/FX/Nacra 17 European Championships in the seaside town of Gdynia in Poland.

After the first three qualifying races in the 49er class, a familiar name is top of the leaderboard - Iain "Goobs" Jensen.

The Australian - three times world 49er champion and twice an Olymic medallist - is making his return to this arena after a two-year absence in which, among other things, he has raced in the America’s Cup.

Jensen is crewing for a fellow Australian 49er veteran, Will Phillip.

"I’m really lucky to have Goobs in here for Europeans and Worlds, and we’re feeling pretty good on the boat," said Phillips.

Phillips and Jensen sit on four points after three qualifying races with Mads Lubeck and Nikolaj Hoffmann Buhl of Denmark four points back in second place.

Poland’s Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski currently stand third.

Britain’s reigning world and European Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stu Bithell, meanwhile, have made a diffident start and are back in 17th place in an event where non-Europeans are eligible to compete.

Italy’s Rugerro Tita and Caterina Banti are strongly favoured to retain their Nacra 17 title, having won at the Sailing World Cup in Marseille earlier this year.

Chasing the Italians hard are Olympic medallists from Australia and Spain.

Fernando Echavarri, the 2008 Tornado gold medallist, took bronze at last year’e Europeans with Tara Pacheco, and the pair won Kieler Week a week ago.

Australia's Rio 2016 Silver medallists Nathan Outteridge and Australia's Iain Jensen celebrate - two years on, both are in Gdynia, with Outteridge in the mixed Nacra 17 class and Jensen back in the 49 class ©Getty Images

Meanwhile Iker Martinez, the Olympic 2004 49er gold medallist, has been racing hard this spring with Olga Maslivets.

There is a strong challenge too from Australia.

Rio 2016 silver medallists Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin were runners-up in Kiel.

London 2012 gold medallist Rio 2016 silver medallist in the 49er, Nathan Outteridge, has teamed up with his sister, Outteridge, in this relatively new class.

Tita and Banti started strongly today and stand third after the first three qualifying races, with 6.0 points, a point away from New Zealanders Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders, and two off Britain’s Ben Saxton.

Echevarri and Pachecho are just two places behind the Italians.

The 49erFX European Championship has a significant fleet of 51 entries yet no clear favorites to win.

With the first Olympic qualifier one month away, many notable teams decided to skip the regatta, but there are two previous European title holders entered.

Two-time European champions Ida Nielsen and Marie Olsen from Denmark are back together and have been racing all season.

Also contending are last year’s European champions, Tina Lutz and Susan Beucke of Germany.

The latter stand sixth after the opening day of four qualifying races, on 11 points, with Britons Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth currently top with six points.