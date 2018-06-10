Brazil’s Jorge Zarif won the Finn class medal race on the last day of the Sailing World Cup Final in Marseille Bay, which will be the venue for Olympic sailing during Paris 2024.

In what was the most competively open of the medal races, Zarif moved decisively to secure the gold medal, finishing with a net total of 34 points.

New Zealand’s Josh Junior was ninth on the day and claimed the silver medal with 51.00 point, four clear of bronze medallist and compatriot Andy Maloney.

Second place in the medal race for the men’s 470 event earned Australia’s Mat Belcher and Will Ryan overall victory with a net score of 44 points.

The Spanish pairing of Jordi Hernandez and Nicolas Garcia-Paz could only finish sixth on the final day and had to settle for the silver medal with 59.00.

Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won women's 470 Class gold at the Sailing World Cup Final in Marseille ©Getty Images

Bronze medallists with 63.00 points were Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono of Japan, whose victory on the day helped them finish clear of home pairing Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantes, who scored .67.00.

The fleet was unable to sail the women’s 470 class, so the results from the previous day stood, meaning the gold medal went to Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre on 24 points.

Spain claimed the silver medal with 32.00 points, ahead of Italy’s bronze medallists, who had a final score of 54.70.

The men’s Laser class was close – with Germany’s Philipp Buhl claiming overall gold after finishing third in the medal race to total 53.00 points, one clear of silver medallist Hermann Tomasgaard, the Norwegian fourth on the day for 54.00.

The bronze medal went to Britain’s Elliot Hansen, winner on the day and with a final total of 56.00 points.

Belgium’s Emma Plaschaart took overall Laser radial gold with 48.00 points after finishing seventh in the medal race.

Second place earned Hungary’s Maria Erdi the silver medal with 54.00 points, while bronze went to Finland’s Tuula Tenkanen, whose third place earned a total of 73.00.