Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy, Pierre Le Coq of France and Noga Geller of Israel took gold at Marseille Bay today as the first three medal races of the Sailing World Cup final.

Tita and Banti, in the mixed Nacra 17 class, and men’s RS:X windsurfer Le Coq held the overnight lead in their respective fleets, but Geller took to the water holding fifth place in the women’s RS:X competition, nine points adrift of leader Lilian de Geus of The Netherlands.

Geller, however, sailed without fear in this World Sailing event as she departed from her race plan of tracking her closest rivals to have a chance of a medal.

On the course that will host sailing at the 2024 Olympics she headed right as the leaders went left on the first upwind leg and being rewarded for her boldness by stronger breezes that took her ahead of the others.

Having finished first, she endured some anxious moments as she awaited the other results, but when de Geus placed sixth the Israeli was revealed as victor over her Dutch rival by a single point, 68 to 69.

"I have never won a senior competition before – this is my first event win, and I am so happy," Geller told World Sailing.

"The World Cup Series are always good to compete in because the top sailors attend and I just can’t believe that I’ve won it."

Stefania Elfutina of Russia took the bronze medal with 64 points, one better than Israel’s Katy Spychakov.

Le Coq, who held an 11-point advantage going into his final race, topped an all-French podium, although he almost let everything slip with a slow start as his nearest rival, Thomas Goyard, applied pressure in what the eventual winner described as "crazy winds".

France's Rio 2016 bronze medallist Pierre Le Coq headed a home 1-2-3 in the RS:X windsurfing class at the Sailing World Cup at Marseille Bay, which will host competition at the 2024 Olympics ©Getty Images

"It was crazy," Le Coq, the Rio 2016 bronze medallist, said.

“I didn’t have a good start so I had to push a lot to recover my position and I managed to regain five positions after the first downwind."

That proved crucial as eighth place on the day proved enough to secure overall victory on 38 points, with Goyard taking the silver medal on 44 after finishing fourth.

Fifth place proved enough for France’s Louis Giard to take the bronze medal with 51 points.

Tita and Banti had given themselves a huge advantage going into the final race after winning all four of their contests yesterday.

Sixth place proved enough for them to claim their third successive gold medal with 41 points.

Their training partners Vittorio Bissaro and Maele Sicouri finished second to secure overall silver with 56 points, ahead of Britain’s Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface, who totalled 58.

The Laser, Laser Radial, Finn and men’s and women’s 470 classes are all due to sail their medal races tomorrow.