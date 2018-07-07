Top seeds Tai Tzu Ying and Viktor Axelsen each reached their respective singles finals today at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Indonesia Open in Jakarta.

Chinese Taipei's Tai cruised through her women's semi-final 21-13, 21-18 against Chinese eighth seed He Bingjiao at the BWF World Tour Super 1000 event in the Istora Gelora Bung Karno.

China will be represented in the final tomorrow, however, courtesy of fifth seed Chen Yufei.

She won an 83-minute epic 21-23, 21-18, 23-21 against South Korea's seventh seed Sung Ji-hyun.

Chen had yesterday beaten Japan's second seed Akane Yamaguchi, while Sung had got the better of 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

Chinese Taipei's Chen Yufei won an epic semi-final t the BWF Indonesia Open today ©Getty Images

Axelsen required all of his experience in a 52-minute battle with China's third seed Shi Yuqi in the corresponding men's singles.

The world champion Dane lost the first set 18-21 but bounced back to win the second 21-14.

He then took the decider 21-11.

Unseeded Japanese star Kento Momota continued to rebuild his career after he was suspended in 2016 for illegal gambling.

Momota, who knocked out Indian fourth seed Srikanth Kidambi earlier in the tournament, beat Malaysia's three-time Olympic singles silver medallist Lee Chong Wei 23-21, 21-12 in the other semi-final.

Both finals are scheduled for tomorrow.