Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei booked her place in the semi-finals as the second, third and fourth seeds all crashed out on a day of shocks at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Indonesia Open.

Tai survived the cull of the top-ranked players in the women's draw by defeating Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-16, 21-11 at the Jakarta's Istora Gelora Bung Karno in this BWF World Tour Super 1000 event

The top seed is set to go on to face China's He Bingjao after she stunned Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu of India.

He, seeded eighth, overcame the Indian star 21-14, 21-15.

It was a similar story for Japan's Akane Yamaguchi as the second seed was beaten 23-21, 21-8 by China's fifth seed Chen Yufei.

Chen is now scheduled to face South Korea's Sung Ji-hyun, who also sprung a surprise by defeating fourth seed and 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-12, 21-12.

Denmark's top seed and Olympic bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen progressed to the last four of the men's draw ©Getty Images

In the men's singles draw, top seed and Olympic bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen safely progressed to the last four as he beat Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

The Danish player looked in good form once again as he dispatched his opponent 21-11, 21-10 to set up a semi-final clash with third seed Shi Yuqi of China.

Shi secured his spot in the last four by beating India's HS Prannoy 21-17, 21-18.

The other semi-final is set to be between Japan's Kento Momota and Lee Chong-wei of Malaysia.

Momota ended the hopes of home favourite Tommy Sugiarto with a 21-11, 21-5 victory, while Olympic silver medallist Lee beat Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand 21-13, 22-20.