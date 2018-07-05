Athens 2004 Olympic champion Leslie Law will make a long awaited return to the Great Britain team at the fourth leg of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Eventing Nations Cup at The Plains in Virginia, United States.

Law claimed individual honours in Athens after Germany's Bettina Hoy was penalised for passing through the start gate twice on her jumping run.

The 53-year-old moved to United States in the winter of 2005 and has not ridden for Britain since the European Championships that year.

He will compete on Voltaire De Tre’ at the North American event from tomorrow.

"It's exciting and it'll be fun - I'm looking forward to it," said Law, according to Horse & Hound.

"It's great for the horse's owners too."

Great Britain currently lie in fifth after Nations Cup legs in Vairano in Italy, Houghton Hall in Britain and Strzegom in Poland.

Sweden hold a narrow lead in the standings after three events ©FEI

Sweden hold a narrow lead at the top of the standings, with 205 points, just five more than second placed France.

France, however, have triumphed at both of the legs they have competed in.

Germany and Italy lie in joint third place on 160 points.

No riders from any of the top four nations appear to be entered for the North American event.

United States lie sixth overall, 55 points behind Britain on 90.

Action will begin with dressage tomorrow before cross-country and jumping over the weekend.