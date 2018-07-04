The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) have approved applications from a further eight Russian athletes to compete neutrally in 2018.

Hurdles athletes Mariya Aglitskaya, Timofey Chalyy and Vera Rudakova have been found to have met the IAAF's exceptional eligibility criteria.

Distance runners Yevgeniy Rybakov and Fyodor Shutov have also been granted the status along with pole vaulters Georgiy Gorokhov and Timur Morgunov.

High jumper Ilya Ivanyuk has also had his application approved.

The latest decisions mean a total of 67 Russian athletes have so far been declared eligible to compete as authorised neutral athletes in 2018.

The IAAF said 62 applications have been denied, while a further five athletes have had their neutral status revoked.

Overall, 199 applications have been received by the IAAF from Russian athletes.

In December 2016, the IAAF allowed Russian athletes who met specific anti-doping criteria to compete at events as neutrals, following the suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) in November 2015.

This came after the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Independent Commission uncovered widespread doping offences in Russian track and field.

A simplified application process for athletes to apply was launched in December 2017.

Vera Rudakova, right, will be able to compete internationally as a neutral athlete ©Getty Images

The governing body say that they will only make further announcements when decisions are reached by their doping review board, which consists of Robert Hersh, Sylvia Barlag and Antti Pihlakoski.

Last month, the IAAF approved 33 Russian applications to compete neutrally at the World Under-20 Championships and European Under-18 Championships.

The IAAF had approved several neutral athletes in January, February and April.

Russia's ongoing suspension is set to be reviewed by the IAAF next month at their next Council meeting.

In March, the IAAF said RusAF could face potential expulsion should progress not be made towards reinstatement.

The IAAF Taskforce, chaired by Norway’s Rune Andersen, stated a recommendation could be made to withdraw permission for clean Russian athletes to compete neutrally, while there is also the potential to explore the expulsion of Russian membership entirely.