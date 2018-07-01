Italy won the last gold medal of Tarragona 2018 in a barnstorming men's volleyball final here at the Mediterranean Games.

They beat hosts Spain to win in the heart of the city, 25-22, 25-17, 33-35, 25-23.

The Italians won the first two sets and then the crowd were treated to a monumental third in which Italy had the chance to close out the gold medal.

The two sides were locked together until Spain finally broke the deadlock to win it.

If the home crowd thought this was to be the start of a recovery, they were to be disappointed.

Italy closed out the final set and it could be the start of a great year, as they prepare to co-host the World Championships with Bulgaria.

A lively crowd in the Tarraco Arena Placa made for a wonderful atmosphere in a huge indoor stadium once used for bullfighting.

There were plenty of youngsters and cheerleaders in the stands, while volunteers tossed snacks in the intervals between the sets.

Officials and reporters at courtside often found themselves in danger as the balls flew around.

In the women's final, Croatia beat Greece 3-1, 25-16, 25-13, 17-25, 25-14.

In men's handball at the Palau Désports at Campclar, it was another wonderful contest for gold.

Crowds at the Mediterranean Games have been criticised ©Getty Images

Tunisia led at the interval but Croatia came back to win 24-23.

It was more straightforward in the bronze medal match as Spain beat Turkey 30-19.

Over at the pool, Serbia beat Greece 12-10 to win the men's water polo final.

Earlier, Montenegro had beaten Spain 6-4 to claim the bronze

The final day crowds will no doubt come as a relief to organisers who had faced criticism for the small attendances at some competitions earlier in the week.

"I don't think there was anyone in our territory that didn't know that the Games were taking place," said Tarragona Mayor and Organising Committee President Josep Felix Ballesteros.

"There has been growing interest in the final phases of competition.

"I have seen some stadiums that were empty and others that were fuller.

"It is unfair to compare the capacity of drawing the public in a city the size of Tarragona with other bigger cities."