A global partnership agreement has been signed by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and Chinese electronics company TLC.

The deal covers major FIBA events until the end of next year and begins with immediate effect.

It will see the corporation, headquartered in Huizhou and which boasts Brazilian football star Neymar as a brand ambassador, granted sponsorship exclusivity in the categories of home appliances including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and ovens.

The agreement also grants TCL presenting sponsorship rights for the Asian qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup across the four remaining windows.

"We are thrilled to have TCL join us as a FIBA partner for all major FIBA competitions including the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 and the Qualifiers leading up to that event," said FIBA secretary general and International Olympic Committee member Patrick Baumann.

"TCL is one of the leading global companies from China and we are excited to team up with them to create joint opportunities to promote the biggest basketball competition in the world."

The deal extends TCL's involvement in basketball as the company has a key partnership with the Chinese national team.

They also have a long-term agreement with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"We are delighted to partner with FIBA, a truly influential partner in the global basketball community, as sports sponsorship lies in the core of TCL's global brand strategy," said TCL vice-president Yuki Wei.

"We are passionate about sport and aspire to bring together basketball fans worldwide as part of our growing global community."