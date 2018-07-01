Russian Bobsleigh Federation (RBF) President Alexander Zubkov has confirmed he will not appeal the decision to strip him of the two Olympic gold medals he won at Sochi 2014 for his role in the country's doping scheme.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Zubkov's disqualification from the 2014 Winter Olympics after he was found to have been a knowing participant in Russia's systematic manipulation of the anti-doping system at the event.

His case represents one of the strongest in terms of evidence as his sample included physiologically impossible levels of salt, while the CAS also ruled he had provided clean urine before the Games - a key barometer in establishing guilt of the individual athletes involved.

In a statement from his lawyer published by Sport Express, Zubkov labelled the evidence against him as "weak" and claimed the CAS decision was "unfair".

The 43-year-old, who remains RBF President despite his involvement in the doping scandal, added that he "did not see the need" to appeal the CAS verdict to the Swiss Federal Court but maintained he was innocent of wrongdoing.

Alexander Zubkov was stripped of the two gold medals he claimed at Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

"After lengthy consultations with an international group of lawyers working with me, I decided not to appeal to the Swiss Federal Court for an unfair CAS decision in my case," the statement read.

"As experienced lawyers say, the court only considers procedural violations in the work of the CAS, without assessing the obvious weaknesses of the evidence base.

"Even in case of success, this does not solve the task that I set - the restoration of my reputation and good name in sports.

"An unpromising trial will take a lot of time and effort, and will also result in serious expenses - I do not see the need for it.

"I continue to insist on my innocence.

"The team of lawyers continues to work.

"We have other ways to achieve the same goal, which you will learn about in the near future."

Zubkov was one of 11 Russian athletes whose appeals were dismissed by the CAS.

The CAS, however, overturned sanctions against 28 athletes - a decision which the International Olympic Committee have said they will appeal.