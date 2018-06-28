Colombia and Japan progressed to the knock-out rounds of the FIFA World Cup today as Senegal were eliminated by virtue of their disciplinary record.

The result, which came on the final day of group action in Russia, meant that there will be no African side in the knockout rounds for the first time since 1982.

Japan and Senegal had each started the day on four points in Group H in comparison with three for Colombia and none for Poland, who had no chance of progressing.

Senegal started the better against Colombia at the Cosmos Arena in Samara as they seemed stronger and faster than their opponents.

Sadio Mane won a penalty in the first half following a tackle by Davinson Sanchez only for the decision to be correctly overturned following VAR (video assistant referee) intervention by Champions League final referee Milorad Mazic.

Colombia also lost their key player James Rodriguez due to injury but a goal by Yerry Mina broke the deadlock as he rose highest from a Juan Quintero corner.

By this stage, Japan were trailing 1-0 to Poland at the Volgograd Arena after a well-taken volleyball from Poland's Jan Bednarek from a Rafal Kurzawa free kick.

Maya Yoshida headed wide as they pushed for an equaliser but their intensity dropped as news of the Colombia goal seeped through.

Jan Bednarek scored for Poland against Japan ©Getty Images

It meant that Japan and Senegal had an identical number of points, goals scored and goals conceded but that the Asian side were ahead due to their four cards in comparison with the African team's six.

Japan substitute Makoto Hasebe, who came on with eight minutes remaining, made a "card" gesture to his team-mates to make this clear and the match finished in farcical fashion.

Japan were content to play passes in their own half as Poland made little attempt to intervene.

It was a risky tactic, as a second goal for Poland or a Senegal equaliser would have led to them being eliminated, but it worked.

It meant that Colombia won the group with six points while Japan progressed in second place with four.

Belgium and England are due to meet in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Group G later tonight to determine who Colombia and Japan meet in the last-16.

Already eliminated Tunisia and Panama will also play at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk.

A rest day will then take place tomorrow before knockout action begins.

More follows