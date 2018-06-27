German officials Georg Behlau and Ulrich Voigt have been fined by FIFA for "unsportsmanlike behaviour" after their overzealous celebrations following the dramatic 2-1 win over Sweden at the FIFA World Cup sparked a touchline row.

FIFA reprimanded team media officer Voigt and Behlau, who is head of the German Football Association (DFB) office for the national team, and fined the pair CHF5,000 (£3,800/$5,000/€4,300).

The duo were found guilty of provoking the Sweden bench after Toni Kroos curled in a stoppage-time winner to give Germany a 2-1 victory last Saturday (June 23) which kept their chances of qualifying for the last 16 alive.

They charged towards the Sweden bench while punching their fists, prompting heated clashes between Swedish and German players and staff.

FIFA claimed its Disciplinary Panel took into account apologies from both Voigot and Behlau, as well as the DFB confirming that neither would be in the stadium for Germany's final Group F match against South Korea at the Kazan Arena today.

Argentina have been fined for the conduct of their supporters during the defeat to Croatia last week ©Getty Images

Swedish team official Jan Gustavsson was also warned about his behaviour for his part in the incident.

FIFA has also fined the Argentina Football Association CHF105,000 (£80,000/$106,000/€91,000) after their fans chanted homophobic songs and caused violence during their Group D defeat to Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod last week.

Argentina supporters were found to have been involved in "fights, throwing objects and homophobic and insulting chants, as well as breaching the media and marketing regulations for failing to attend a flash interview".

The Football Associations of Poland and Denmark have previously been sanctioned for the behaviour of their fans at the tournament.