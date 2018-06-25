FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Serbian Football Association (FSS) President Slavisa Kokeza after he accused world football's governing body of directing referees to act against the nation during their World Cup defeat to Switzerland.

In an interview with the BBC, Kokeza launched a stunning rant against FIFA and claimed the Serbian team had been the victims of a "brutal robbery" in the 2-1 loss on Friday (June 22).

Kokeza said the decision to appoint a German referee for the match counted against Serbia as over half of Switzerland's population is German speaking.

Ha claimed the move had influenced some of the decisions made by Feliz Brych, including the call not to award Serbia what looked a clear penalty after striker Aleksandr Mitrovic was wrestled to the ground in the box.

"Technical staff, players, people in Serbia, they are all disappointed and frustrated because of injustice of some people at FIFA," Kokeza told the BBC.

"It is clear to Europe and the world that Serbia was brutally robbed.

"I do not expect FIFA to take action in order for this brutal robbery not to happen again, because, I repeat, it was all directed."

FIFA has also confirmed a third Switzerland player, defender Stephan Lichsteiner, is facing possible sanctions for a controversial goal celebration during the victory over Serbia in Kaliningrad.

Lichsteiner is being investigated after he made a double-headed eagle, displayed on Albania's national flag, when celebrating.

Team-mates Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, who have ethnic Albanian heritage but grew up in Switzerland, are also under investigation after they made the gesture after their goals.

FIFA has confirmed Stephan Lichsteiner is the third Swiss player under investigation for his goal celebration ©Getty Images

They could miss Switzerland's crucial last Group E encounter against Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod on Wednesday (June 27) as the alleged offence carries an automatic two-match ban under FIFA's disciplinary rules.

They could be found to be in breach of article 54 of the FIFA disciplinary code, which prohibits acts defined as "provoking the general public".

Two German officials - team media officer Ulrich Voigt and Georg Behlau, the employee at the head of the German Football Association office for the national team - are also being investigated for possible breaches of the disciplinary code.

Voigt and Behlau sparked a touchline row following their over-exuberant celebrations after Toni Kroos scored a dramatic winner to earn Germany a vital 2-1 win over Sweden in Sochi on Saturday (June 23).

They charged towards the Sweden bench while punching their fists, prompting heated clashes between Swedish and German players and staff.

The Football Associations in Denmark and Poland have been fined by FIFA.

FIFA fined Denmark CHF20,000 (£15,200/$20,000/€17,300) for three offences - failing to respect pre-match protocol, crowd disturbances and a sexist banner unfurled by supporters - which occurred during the 1-1 draw with Australia last Thursday (June 21).

Poland have been ordered to pay CHF10,000 (£7,600/$10,000/€8,700) after fans displayed offensive banners in the defeat to Senegal last Tuesday (June 19).