Belgium's leading stars will seek home success when Antwerp hosts its first International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Cup leg tomorrow.

Athletes from all over the world will compete over the sprint distance.

This involves a 750 metres circuit around Antwerp Harbour before a 22.6 kilometres ride around the city streets.

Racers will then run a 5km route back to the harbour.

Belgium's Martin van Riel will wear the number one bib but will face tough competition from fellow countryman, Jelle Geens.

A strong Canadian team, including Matthew Sharpe and Tyler Mislawchuk, should also challenge.

United States' Kevin McDowell and Spaniard Uxio Abuin Ares are other contenders.

Athletes tasting how it is to ride on Antwerp cobblestones #antwerpwc #bikefam pic.twitter.com/63nDGg3aSX — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) June 16, 2018

Claire Michel will lead the home challenge in the corresponding women's race.

Rivals are set to include an American trio led by Summer Cook and also including Renee Tomlin and Tamara Gorman.

New Zealand's Nicole van der Kaay is another strong entrant, while Italy's Verena Steinhauser, Giorgia Priarone and Ilaria Zane will be hoping to spoil Belgium's party.

Both races are due to take place tomorrow afternoon.

The ITU World Cup circuit is the second tier to the top-level World Championship series format.