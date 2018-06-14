The Lithuanian Olympic Committee (LTOK) held Olympic Day celebrations in Panevėžys which attracted a record 28,000 people.

Among the number was Lithuania's Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and 40 Olympic athletes.

Sports held across the day included running, stand-up paddle, 3x3 basketball and cycling.

Team-building activities were held as part of the Partners Cup while the finals of the Lithuanian School Games were held.

"The number of the Olympic Day participants has increased again," said LTOK President Daina Gudzinevičiūtė.

"Today Olympic, non-Olympic and Paralympic sports were joined in a harmonious unity and gained lots of popularity.

"Together with the residents of Panevėžys we managed to prove that we can achieve everything we want to.

"We are thankful to the city and its mayor for productive cooperation."

Some of the Olympians in attendance tried out other sports, including marathon runner Diana Lobačevskė.

"I tried out a lot of sports and challenges, among them judo and karate," she said.

"In the beginning, I had no idea what to do during a fencing challenge, but I always welcome new experiences.

"The most exciting of them was an opportunity to ride a sports horse.

"This time I did not do a time challenge, instead I simply enjoyed the pleasure of engaging in sports."