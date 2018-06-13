UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has agreed a 12-month partnership with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) which will see the organisation provide advice, guidance and training to its counterparts in the East African nation at different points throughout the year.

UKAD’s medical programme officer, a senior testing officer and three doping control officers travelled to Nairobi on Monday (June 11) to lead a week-long training programme with the ADAK.

UKAD will be working with the ADAK to establish a Therapeutic Use Exemption Committee (TUEC) and will also provide training for its doping control officers (DCOs).

The partnership comes at a time when Kenyan athletics is shrouded in scandal.

Last month, Michael Rotich, Kenya's athletics team manager at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, was charged with alleged involvement in a doping conspiracy in the country.

It came after three-time 1,500 metres world champion and Beijing 2008 Olympic gold medallist Asbel Kiprop tested positive for a banned substance before alleging he had been extorted by DCOs.

"We are pleased to be teaming up with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, as UKAD's international programme continues to expand," UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said.

"International partnerships such as these enable strong links and relationships to be fostered between NADOs (National Anti-Doping Organisations), helping to deliver effective and targeted programmes focused on catching the dopers wherever they may be and protecting British athletes' right to clean, fair and honest sport.

"It’s fantastic to be able to share the expertise and knowledge of our staff, particularly with a country which experiences such a high risk to doping in sport."

Kenyan middle-distance runner Asbel Kiprop recently tested positive for a banned substance before alleging he had been extorted by doping control officers ©Getty Images

ADAK chief executive Japhter Rugut added: "The Agency will benefit a great deal from the partnership with UKAD, which will be actualised through the training targeting our doping control officers and members of the Therapeutic Use Exemption Committee.

"This training will go a long way in enhancing the capacity of our personnel as they continue discharging their duties in line with our strategic mandate and the requirements of the World Anti-Doping Code.

"The partnership with UKAD is clear testament that we are committed to ensuring that our processes are in line with the world’s best practice, besides also exposing our DCOs and the TUEC to experiences from our partners.

"Their technical competencies will receive a great boost from the information that will be shared during this exercise.

"As we look forward to it, we would like to thank UKAD for their willingness to support us and reiterate our commitment to the promotion of clean sport in Kenya."

The partnership in Kenya forms part of UKAD’s strategic objective to raise the standard of anti-doping globally to protect British athletes who compete on the world stage.

UKAD is funded to undertake the projects by the respective NADOs, and so costs do not impact the UK programme.

It has already carried out in Belarus and continues to do in Russia.

According to The Star, Rotich, sent home in disgrace from Rio 2016 following allegations he took bribes to forewarn athletes about doping tests, conspired to unlawfully promote the use of prohibited substances to athletes in Kenya.

He appeared in court last month and was granted bail pending the start of the trial, which the Nairobi-based daily newspaper reported will start on July 23.

Rotich is accused of being involved in the widespread doping saga within Kenyan athletics, where numerous competitors in the sport have failed drugs tests.