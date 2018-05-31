Michael Rotich, Kenya's athletics team manager at the 2016 Olympic Games, has been charged with alleged involvement in a doping conspiracy in the country.

According to The Star, Rotich, sent home in disgrace from Rio 2016 following allegations he took bribes to forewarn athletes about doping tests, conspired to unlawfully promote the use of prohibited substances to athletes in Kenya.

He appeared in court earlier this week and was granted bail pending the start of the trial, which the Nairobi-based daily newspaper reported will start on July 23.

Rotich is accused of being involved in the widespread doping saga within Kenyan athletics, where numerous competitors in the sport have failed drugs tests.

According to the prosecution, Rotich is among the sports officials to have used the St Lukes Orthopedics and Trauma Hospital in Eldoret to commit the alleged doping offences.

Eldoret has been at the centre of the suspicions of doping in Kenyan athletics.

Michael Rotich was sent home from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro ©Getty Images

Before Rio 2016, a joint investigation by German television channel ARD and British newspaper The Sunday Times uncovered further suggestions of wrongdoing.

The documentary presented by renowned investigative journalist Hajo Seppelt claimed that doping is rife at Kenya's elite training centre in Iten close to Eldoret.

It also made allegations that Rotich had demanded £10,000 ($13,000/€11,000) for agreeing to warn a British coach about imminent doping tests.

He was then arrested and detained pending investigations when he arrived in Kenya from Rio.

The charge against Rotich marks the latest scandal in Kenyan athletics.

It comes after three-time world champion and Beijing 2008 Olympic gold medallist Asbel Kiprop tested positive for a banned substance before alleging he had been extorted by doping control officers.