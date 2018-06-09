China extended its winning run to nine out of nine events on the fifth day of the International Swimming Federation Diving World Cup in Wuhan today.

Home divers Shi Tingmao, the Olympic and world champion in the women's 3 metre springboard, and mixed 3m springboard synchro pairing of Wang Han and Li Zheng kept up the gold standard in Wuhan Sports Center.

The women's 3m springboard was a battle between the top two Chinese divers, with defending champion Shi claiming the title with 404.70 points, beating Wang Han into second on 383.56.

Pamela Ware of Canada finished third with 348.75 points.

"It was very close to the winning scores I received at the Rio Olympic Games two years ago," said Shi.

"But I did not perform my best as I felt a little bit tired for the last two dives.

"I will gear up for tomorrow's synchro event and try to retain the title for China."

China's world champions Wang Han and Li Zheng contributed a ninth home gold in the mixed 3m springboard synchro at their home FINA Diving World Cup in Wuhan ©FINA

Earlier in the day, world champions Wang Han and Li Zheng dominated their event, totalling 337.95 points, with Elena Bertocchi and Maicol Verzotto of Italy taking the silver medals with 303.90 and Grace Reid and Ross Haslam of Britain claiming third place with 302.64.

" have competed in several World Championships, but it was my first time competing at the World Cup," said Wang.

"I felt excited to compete in front of the local fans."

Melissa Citrini Beaulieu and Francois Imbeau-Dulac of Canada dropped out of contention with their last effort as Beaulieu took off while Imbeau-Dulac was still on the springboard.

They collected only 16.38 and finished 13th and last.

Competition is due to finish tomorrow after the men’s 10m platform and women’s 3m springboard synchro.