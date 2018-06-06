China's fourteen-year-old Zhang Jiaqi made a dream debut at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Diving World Cup in Wuhan by winning the women's 10 metres platform title today.

The teenager, who only turned 14 on May 28, dominated the field to win with a total of 427.30 points across her six dives at the Wuhan Sports Center.

Olympic champion team-mate Ren Qian finished second with 403.85 points in home water.

Pamg Pandelela of Malaysia took bronze with 349.15.

The three medallists pose together on the podium ©FINA

"I felt a little bit nervous which made my entries not as clean as what I usually do during the training," Zhang said.

"I am happy with the victory though as it is my first world title.

"I hope I can do better in the upcoming Asian Games [in Jakarta Palembang] and hopefully I can qualify for the Olympic Games."

Action is due to continue tomorrow with men's 3m springboard and women's 10m synchronised platform events.