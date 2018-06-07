Reigning world champion Xie Siyi of China beat the top two finishers at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games to claim International Swimming Federation Diving World Cup three metres springboard honours in Wuhan today.

Xie led from the beginning to the end in scoring over 90 points in four of his six dives at the Wuhan Sports Center.

He eventually finished on an impressive score of 557.60 for his maiden World Cup title.

Olympic champion Cao Yuan completed a Chinese 1-2 in second place with 544.60.

Great Britain's Olympic silver medallist Jack Laugher trailed Xie by just 7.90 points after four dives, but a poor fifth meant he had to eventually settle for bronze with 515.00.

"It is my first World Cup and a brand new experience for me," said a delighted Xie.

"I am fresh and excited about it.

"I tried to focus on my own dives in the final and corrected all the errors I did during the semi-final and preliminary phases.

"My consistency was the winning factor."

Jack Laugher had to be content with another minor medal ©FINA

Fourteen-year-old prodigy Zhang Jiaqi continued the Chinese success in home water by adding to her individual honours yesterday in the 10m platform synchronised event.

She and Zhang Minxie combined for a winning score of 366.12.

Kim Ki Hwa and Kim Kwang Hui of North Korea clinched silver with 328.98.

Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay of Canada came third with 324.42.