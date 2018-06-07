Bouldering competition will take place in Vail in the United States from tomorrow at the latest leg of the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Cup season.

Men's and women's action will take place over two days at the penultimate bouldering tournament of the campaign.

A strong field has registered for the event which will take place at the base of Vista Bahn Gondola at Mountain Plaza in the Colorado city.

This includes men's World Cup leader Jernej Kruder who has 345 points on top of the leaderboard.

Tomoa Narasaki of Japan is second on 331 and will also compete in Vail.

Akiyo Noguchi leads the women's bouldering rankings before the Vail World Cup ©Getty Images

The women's field includes Japanese World Cup leader Akiyo Noguchi who boasts 430 points.

Her nearest rival is compatriot Miho Nonaka who sits on 420 and is also on the startlist.

The last bouldering World Cup of the season will take place in German city Munich from August 17.

Sport climbing will debut at the Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020.