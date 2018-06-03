Japanese climbers claimed the top two spots in the women’s bouldering competition on the final day of competition at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Bouldering World Cup in Hachioji.

Three-time World Cup gold medallist Akiyo Noguchi managed to claim the top prize with a sum of 3T3z 5 5.

This was her fifth podium of the 2018 IFSC World Cup season.

Miho Nonaka, who last won a World Cup medal in 2016, completed the Japanese one-two with a sum of 3T3z 6 6.

World number nine Ekaterina Kipriianova of Russia secured bronze with a sum of 2T2z 6 5.

First #IFSCwc podium for Gabriele Moroni since Eindhoven 2009 and it's Gold as he flashed M4! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/0J5VMNNLJv — IFSC (@IFSClimbing) 3 June 2018

Over in the men's competition, Italy's Gabriele Moroni claimed the title with a sum of 2T4z 3 6, his first podium finish since 2009.

Japan's Tomoa Narasaki clinched silver with a sum of 1T3z 1 5 with his compatriot Rei Sugimoto rounding off the podium with a sum of 1T3z 4 8.

The athletes will now head to the American town of Vail for the penultimate stage of the 2018 bouldering season, which will take place on June 8 and 9.