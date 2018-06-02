Faroese Confederation of Sports and Olympic Committee (FCSOC) representatives have insisted their campaign for Olympic recognition should not be considered a political issue.

The assertion comes as the organisation seek to convince the International Olympic Committee to consider their case for inclusion.

The Faroe Islands, an archipelago lying north of Great Britain and in between Iceland and Norway, has been a self-governing region of Denmark since 1948 and rules on all issues except for foreign policy and defence.

The FCSOC have pointed to Danish backing for their recognition as a sign of united support for their campaign.

More follows.